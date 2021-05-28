Fundamentally, cancel culture is just another term for intolerance and suffocating dissent. The left’s modern political project isn’t about winning the argument. It’s about silencing their political enemies through intimidation, financial ruin and outright censorship.
Cancel culture is one of the most un-American forces in our nation’s history, and the worst part is that the woke mob is winning. The First Amendment to the Constitution outlines the core of American values: free speech, free exercise of religion, the freedom to peaceable protest, the free press and the freedom to express disagreement with the government.
Today’s left-wing fascism does not believe in free speech, nor freedom of religion, nor peaceful protest, nor free press, nor a freedom to disagree with government. This system of intolerance is creating a political atmosphere that isn’t based in engaging differing ideas but in shutting down the debate entirely. Cancel culture has become so pervasive that many Americans often find themselves self-censoring for fear of what might happen to them if they express an unpopular opinion or even express skepticism of a woke truism. If the American citizenry cannot freely express itself without fear of retribution, the premise of our American democratic republic begins to crumble.
What differentiates the United States of America from the rest of the world – and what has been key to our peace and prosperity – is the stabilizing force of freedom. If we’re no longer free to congregate, to speak, to worship or to choose what news we read or watch, we’ve lost our freedom and all the benefits that come with it. We must promote peaceful, free and open expression so that left-wing hate and intolerance does not destroy our nation. Cancel culture is perhaps the biggest threat from within that we face as a country. A tolerant, truly free political dialogue is the key to securing American society from irreversible decline.
Doug Borkowski
Hartsfield, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.