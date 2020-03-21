People with this coronavirus are taking it too far. If people would pray and turn from their wicked ways, then they won’t be so scared of the coronavirus.
All of this buying up of all the tissue, among other things, will not stop the coronavirus. Colquitt Regional Medical Center got it so bad about this coronavirus, then you got Walmart closing early plus schools closing.
What’s to be, it will be.
If we just go to our knees and give everything to God he will take care of all things. With prayer — prayer changes things. Prayer is a strong weapon — but you got to believe.
Sometimes God will take us through things to test our faith.
And then we close the churches. The churches are supposed to be strong.
Tommy Hewitt
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.