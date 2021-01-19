In this time, there is so much negativity floating around the atmosphere. It’s almost tangible. People are angry and sick and taking it out in ways that aren’t the least bit helpful. And the negative thoughts we put out there latch on to others and bring their spirits down. The coronavirus is bad enough…but the negativity the world, as a whole, is releasing right now may just be worse. It’s just as contagious as the virus, but it’s silent. There are no symptoms – it just leaves a trail of angry souls in its wake. And so many people aren’t fighting it. They are fueling it.
People are so angry right now; unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime. They are mad about the election, people wearing masks, people not wearing masks, businesses being closed, etc. And you know what? Most of the negativity is over things we cannot control. We can try our hardest to stay away from the virus, but there is no guarantee you won’t get it. I wish there were, but there isn’t. And we can’t control who the president is…we can vote and say our peace, but the results are out of our hands. We need to stop getting so angry over circumstances we cannot control. You know what we can control? Our actions – how we respond to everything the world throws at us.
Focusing on the good is how we can turn almost all of the sad and scary things we face into things that are bearable. We won’t always get what we want, and things will not always go like we plan…but we can still be thankful. Look for the silver lining – even when it’s tough. No, especially when it’s tough. And be an encouragement to others instead of complaining about the things you can’t change, because you know what? They can’t change it either. So why get them upset too? Just focus on the good and then share that! Spread smiles instead of scowls and give away happy thoughts instead of angry ones.
When you speak to others, imagine your words as gifts. Is it something they will treasure and smile at? If not, then it’s probably best that you keep it to yourself and maybe even work on changing it for the better. I know that together, we can all start seeing the good and becoming the good. And who knows? Maybe all this virus mess will go away if we throw a little positivity at it – think we can turn the tables?
Alexandria Ulakovits
Moultrie, Ga.
