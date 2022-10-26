Back when I was an intern at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, it was not uncommon to hear a mother give a history of her child having been admitted in the past with a bad case of "Smilin' Mighty Jesus." What they were actually referring to, however, was spinal meningitis.
Well, I liked their phrase, "Smilin' Mighty Jesus," and it has stuck with me through the years. A favorite picture of mine is titled "Jesus Laughing." Surely Jesus must have had a good sense of humor. And in all of us, a sense of humor is probably no more important than it is as we get older.
It has been said that you know you're getting older when …
- Your children begin to look middle-aged.
- You finally reach the top of the ladder and find its been leaning against the wrong wall.
- You look forward to a dull evening.
- You sit in the rocking chair and can't get it going.
- A dripping faucet causes an uncontrollable bladder urge.
- Your knees buckle and your belt won't.
- Your little black book contains only names ending in M.D.
- Your favorite part of the newspaper is "25 Years Ago Today."
A cheerful heart is a good medicine, but a downcast spirit can make one sick. Proverbs 17:22.
B. Craig Ray, M.D., family physician
A native of Moultrie, Ga.
