God forgive us for our sins. We have all sinned and come short of the glory of God.
Our land will not heal if we don’t turn from our evil ways. God won’t change to be in our heart. It’s not in fancy words: Hate for each other, no matter the color of our skins. We are all God’s creatures. We are a nation that was built on God and trust.
We must turn back to God. No one in government or any other organization can heal or restore our land. We must trust, lean and stand on God’s word.
March if you must, but put God first.
Our world is in trouble. Only God can turn it around. Have we prayed and asked God for his help with the virus?
Let’s each search our own hearts. Let’s go back to God. He created every race and every thing. He is the Lord of Lords and King of Kings.
God is telling us something. We better wake up and begin to think a better way to one another.
Margaret Knighton
Moultrie, Ga.
