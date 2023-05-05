I recently placed a marble stone in Norman Park's Memorial and Honor Park. This stone was placed in memory of Mr. David Stokes.
Many of you probably never knew this man but I'm confident those of you that did will agree his recognition is well deserved.
Mr. Stokes was my Scoutmaster back when Boy Scout Troop 408 was active. Mr. Stokes served as Scoutmaster from 1963 until 1980. During this time Mr. Stokes was a mentor, teacher, guidance counselor and role model to several of us boys around Norman Park.
I can assure you there were times when he probably would have also loved to be our executioner.
However, all I can remember of this man is his patience and willingness to provide guidance to me and other young men in the area.
I can't go near Reed Bingham State Park without recalling the camping trips and canoe trips we survived, all thanks to Mr. Stokes.
The Boy Scout organization instills many values that young men need to become successful and productive citizens. To the best of my memory those young men that participated with me all became honorable family men and businessmen. I attribute much of that to Mr. David Stokes.
It concerns me sometimes that our young men today may not have the type of role models that I was fortunate to be blessed with. David Stokes generously provided his guidance and wisdom with very little, if any, official recognition -- and that's unfortunate. He was always humble and kind, and many young boys are better men because of him.
Maybe I've rambled a little here but I just want it known that Mr. David Stokes was a true "Builder of Men" and men like him should be recognized and treasured.
I would also like to express my gratitude to Joe Baker and Eric Gonzales of Baker Funeral Home for providing the nice stone marker.
Mickey Key
Norman Park
