There is trouble across America. The Coronavirus crisis is threatening our way of life while political and social havoc is tearing away the fabric of decency and good order. The public health crisis is the leading concern and has generated its own set of social and political problems as states lurch between faster and slower reopenings. Meanwhile, the chasm between "the haves and have-nots" has expanded to the point that no leaders can agree on a fair solution. Protests in the streets are ongoing to express anger at governments and leaders for problems that remain unsolved.
In many cases, leaders at the national and state levels are applying political solutions in personal self-interest to get reelected. We, who are old enough, remember that political self-interest solutions always play out badly, just as we are seeing "live" today.
The good news is that these painful problems are repairable and can be fixed, but it demands swift and correct solutions to make our country whole again. It has been done before and can be done again with steady leaders who can put aside partisanship and self-interest, roll up their sleeves, work hard, and model selflessness for citizens to follow. It can work, and it can take America back to a better time.
Grant Plymel
Thomasville, Ga.
