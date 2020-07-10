I've been thinking about what's happened over the last two weeks with the death of George Floyd. His death should never had happened. I don't mind the protesting as long as it is peaceful. Let the courts handle it correctly. A peaceful protest says a lot more than protests with riots, looting and destruction.
People say that our problem is "racism.” I disagree. What we have is a heart problem. We expect Washington to do something about racism. But, in fact, Washington is a big part of the problem. You have people whose heart is full of hate, and we expect them to fix the problem? Politicians in Washington hate our President. We have people whose hearts are filled with so much hate and expect them to fix the problem.
Politicians hate our President because he is not a career politician. He is a business man who came to Washington to help our country. Is he perfect, absolutely not. A few days ago when our President held up the Bible, he was telling America to turn back to God. If we want to do something about racism, we must do something about our heart problem. The only one who can help is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jesus said, "Love one another as I have loved you.” Everyone, no matter what color, MUST have a heart transformation. This is an individual thing.
If you want to make a difference, then turn your life over to Jesus. He will fill your heart with love instead of hate.
Let’s talk about Colquitt County. On any given Sunday, (before pandemic), there is only about 7 thousand people who attend church. This is all denominations and color. Our population is about 47,000. You can see that 40,000 Colquitt Countians don't attend church. We have a heart problem. We don't see the need for Jesus. We don't want to give Him the time of day … until something bad happens. God forgive us....
When this pandemic is over I pray that every American finds a church and worships the Lord. I pray they will seek Him and get saved. Our heart problem can only be cured with Jesus as our Savior. "Loving Christ and letting His love be known." God bless you all and God bless the USA.
Bennie Bullard
Moultrie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.