This month, it has been 65 years since we graduated from MHS. We were all born in 1939, ’40, or ’41, years that are now in the history books. After graduation, our members lived their lives and made their contributions in many ways. Some classmates achieved greatness as teachers, doctors, nurses, military heroes, corporate executives, to name a few. Some chose to serve their churches, their community, or their personal political beliefs. Most were successful, lived honorably and raised a family. I think our class was America.
Many of our classmates have passed on now but they will always be a part of each of us. A long forgotten conversation, now remembered, that piqued an interest, lit a fire in us or made us wonder about the world and how we fit in it. We didn’t know it then but we were molding each other. It was our association with each other that gave us an early perspective on life and our goals.
Our reunion will be July 15, in the building that was Moultrie Junior High, now the Colquitt County Arts Center. Where we once labored to learn equations, conjugations and chemical reactions, we will now gather to sip tea, eat lightly, discuss our memories and, no doubt, our shared ailments.
I can’t wait.
Classmate Ben Poitevent
Tallahassee, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.