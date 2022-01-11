Really! Who are you? What makes you feel the way you feel about life? Was there a guiding force that made you what you are today? My father was my main focus as I became me. I carry his genes. There was no way out.
Sorting through volumes of saved articles and various collectables today, I found notes written by me July 8, 1989, the day of Papa’s funeral. Born August 7, 1900. These notes were the eulogy which I delivered.
“Mason Rogers, a paradox in the truest sense. Our Papa was shared by us five boys and seven sisters. He was oft times difficult to accept, but rarely ever misunderstood. He could put things in perspective quickly. He was loved by those who accepted him. If you experienced his generosity, you knew him well; he never held back. He was an experienced giver — a trait many of us should emulate. Papa possessed a high degree of himself, in doing so made you feel worthwhile.
“Papa and Mama were married in 1917 (both aged 17). Mama was a Methodist preacher’s daughter who led our family in her Christian faith. Mama wanted a church, so Papa built one. A small church in 1925, hiring a plow-hand slash preacher with the understanding that plowing came first. This worked well until he did more preaching than plowing. The preacher’s only possessions, a horse and buggy. He felt his mission was ordained by God and refused to leave. Papa moved his buggy onto nearby railroad tracks and promised to tie his horse on the tracks if he was still there the next day. Sometime in the night Papa lost a saddle, a plow-hand and Mama lost a preacher.”
I found a note scribbled on note pad by a gentleman with similar definite perspective on life held by Papa. The note was a quote attributed to Hubert Humphrey, a presidential candidate at the time. “Why be witty — why not get mad as hell and ask for individual help from U.S. citizens in fighting the C.I.A.”
Believe in yourself if you want to know who you are.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.