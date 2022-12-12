I just wanted to say how blessed I am to live in such a loving and generous community. My husband & I, along with our 4 kids, have lived here in Moultrie now for 8 years. As the years have gone on, my love for this community has grown. Everyone is always so polite & a pleasure to be around and deeply care about one another. I have sat back and watched a chain reaction of love happen just so one or more people are taken care of. I have been to the ER many times within the past few months & have even seen the same reaction through the staff. Yes, I may be in pain but I have to keep in mind that the staff goes through a lot too. Moultrie has reminded me that we all need to share the love and someone out there always has it harder or rougher than us.
I really wish everyone out there could see and experience what I have experienced. Thank you for letting me share & Merry CHRISTmas!!!
Carrie Bennett
Moultrie, Ga.
