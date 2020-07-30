Reps. Chuck Shumer and Gerald Nadler today said the marches in major cities nationwide are peaceful. Evidence denies their assertions, as shootings and buildings burn. Their left wing Democrat party can stop this carnage simply by appealing to these avid "peaceful marchers.” Their mission to defeat President Trump will not allow an end to violence. However the American people will not be fooled by the left wing Democrats’ chicanery.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie
Commented
