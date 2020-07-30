Reps. Chuck Shumer and Gerald Nadler today said the marches in major cities nationwide are peaceful. Evidence denies their assertions, as shootings and buildings burn. Their left wing Democrat party can stop this carnage simply by  appealing to these avid "peaceful marchers.” Their mission to defeat President  Trump will not allow an end to violence. However the American people will not be fooled by the left wing Democrats’ chicanery. 

Tom Rogers

Moultrie

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you