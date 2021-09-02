Columnist Robert Alvarez’s article appeared in the Aug. 25, 2021, Moultrie Observer. He credits “OtherWords.Org.” as his distributor.
His article was written to provide manic thought. He describes a universal unfairness of prisons throughout that cause more harm than good and are a waste of taxpayer money. He says, “Prisons don’t deter crime,” prisons subsidizes majority- white towns with correctional jobs, jobs that are hazardous for both correctional officers and the incarcerated.
Mr. Alvarez says, “The $81 billion dollars spent by the Feds annually on prisons systems could provide better jobs to benefit communities.”
Mr. Alvarez lives in a small town in California, he says, “we need more money to hire firefighters, forest service jobs and drought money, and jobs that make the world a better place.” Thank you, Mr. Alvarez! Of course you’re spoofing - right?
May I pose a serious remark? After we close all the prisons - then what? What do we do with people who violate legally crafted laws? People who plague our very existence and make life miserable. I expected your remarks to end with “Now that we have succeeded in closing all the prisons now we get rid of the police - Defund the police now!”…
I seriously doubt that your distributor “Otherwords.org.” actually read your commentary.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
