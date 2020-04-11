As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to greatly impact Southwest Georgia, Colquitt Regional is continuing to actively monitor the situation at hand and assess the ever-changing factors involved.
Prior to the first positive test result, a task force was established to meet the pandemic head on. At the helm of this team are Dr. Tamara Johnson, infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Michael Brown, pulmonology/critical care physician, who also serves as Chief Medical Officer. Working closely with Dr. Johnson, Dr. Brown and the administrative team, are hospital leaders in the fields of quality assurance, personnel, laboratory, pharmacy, nursing, information systems, and materials management.
This team meets on a daily basis and their discussions are communicated to all of our employees. We also remain in contact with the Governor’s office, and regional and local officials, whose input guides our decision making.
In our meetings, we have addressed the effects of this pandemic on various community stakeholders including the City of Moultrie and Colquitt County, nursing homes, the jail and prison, law enforcement, and how we can partner with these entities in the fight against COVID-19.
While many difficult decisions have been made in the process, the safety and health of our staff and patients remains our number one priority. Our dedicated healthcare professionals are bravely serving on the front line of this pandemic and have displayed courage and proficiency in the face of trial.
The support that the community has shown to Colquitt Regional is nothing short of humbling. Whether it has been through donating meals, sewing masks, or just simply praying for our staff members, the outpouring of love has been felt by every person in our organization.
Though this has been a challenging time for everyone, we are in this together and are here to serve you.
James L. Matney
President & CEO
Colquitt Regional Medical Center
