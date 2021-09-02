The UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government is to be commended for capturing our community so perfectly with their recent branding project! As a member of the Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber Board, I know the steering committee has been hard at work over the last 18 months. I’m not only proud of the end result, but also of how a cross-section of our community came together to create a singular, yet all-encompassing, story that highlights all that is special about Colquitt County.
When I moved from Pennsylvania to the Atlanta area years ago, I truly thought the move was temporary. Fast-forward to today, and not only am I still here in Georgia, but my husband and I are home. The hardworking, caring, generous people of Moultrie have welcomed us, nurtured us and shown us that this is a special place.
As Board Chair of the Chamber of Commerce, and as Campus Officer at PCOM South Georgia, I am reminded daily that Colquitt County is unique, and I’m always looking for ways to communicate our special qualities to those outside of our “bubble.” The message behind the new Colquitt County brand provides me with a foundation for telling our story. I especially embrace the merging of honoring tradition while also welcoming progress. Where these two ideas meet… that’s Where Life Grows!
Joanne Jones
Board Chair
Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce
Moultrie, Ga.
