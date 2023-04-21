My computer controlled Whirlpool Washing Machine, Model No. WTW5000DW2, is two years old. It quit washing, so I called a repair service. The repairman said, "I can't find anything wrong with it." I explained to him the machine worked intermittently. It worked a couple times - intermittently - so I called Whirlpool service, expecting the worst.
The kind lady instructed me to unplug the machine for three minutes, then plug it up again and hold the start switch for one minute. "Releasing the start switch, now you'll see the green light. If it isn't blinking tap lightly the start switch."
Hello! Now I hear the water noise filling the washer.
The Whirlpool Lady and I agreed I should have called a computer technician.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
