On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Gregory Voyles of Gregory A. Voyles P.C. in Valdosta on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Southern Judicial Circuit, covering Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties.
Judge Voyles, a resident of Hahira, will be well served in his new position by his 22 years in the practice of law. He has served the legal profession as a past president of the Valdosta Bar Association and the Valdosta Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and past area vice president of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Voyles demonstrates his commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Dawn M. Jones
President, State Bar of Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.