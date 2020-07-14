Public opinion nixes the 1st amendment freedom of speech of the N.Y. Times editor who wrote "Buildings Matter.” Slogan writers of "Black lives matter" objected; editor is forced to resign.
The final draft of our U. S. Constitution was adopted Sept. 17, 1787 (two days earlier it was reviewed), then signed. This document has not been hampered by mob rule since adopted. Only Congress is authorized to amend this document which offers guarantees of a lawful government propped with a societal hierarchy defending life's freedom that we embrace as Americans.
Political ideology of citizens and political hacks who yield to mob mentality must not be allowed authority to alter our Constitution.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie
