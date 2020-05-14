What a crazy and uncertain time we are in with all of our attention given to the coronavirus. With our men at Crossroads experiencing similar feelings as you and I, this virus has reminded me of a biblical truth I so easily forget --sowing and reaping. What we put into our minds, through whatever media outlet, is planting seeds that will reap a harvest. Whether we are glued to the television for the latest news or searching the Internet, we often dread not only Covid-19 updates but also many of its results: a dropping economy, rising crime, increased violence, disheartening child abuse, and newfound poverty. All of this will plant seeds that produce discouragement, depression and a sense of hopelessness. The men who come to Crossroads experience similar feelings. Their seeds were not just planted by news outlets but often by the environment in which they lived.
When we are “in the fire” experiencing these feelings, it is difficult not to focus on the flames that seem to engulf us. But we know, and hopefully model to our men, that in the midst of all this chaos, God gives us peace. This peace is not the absence of conflict, but hope in the midst of storms.
Our men, like you and me, need hope and that is only found in Jesus himself -- the author of life. So we might ask ourselves: Is Jesus really enough? Is his grace sufficient? Must I live in fear and worry? How is all of this going to end? Will my life ever be “normal” again? While our society struggles with these questions, our residents are no different. This is where we can begin to give them answers that will ultimately lead them to Christ. We sincerely desire that the men at Crossroads become seekers -- believing that he who seeks Him will find Him. We desire for our men to be life-long learners, seeking God not just for answers to compete in a “Bible Bowl”, or to gain mere information, but seeking Him for transformation as they renew their minds.
Our prayer for all of us during times of confusion would be that we seek comfort not from our circumstances but rather seek comfort from God. There is no better time than now to reach out to God, believing with all your heart that Christ will dwell and work within us to make us into the people that we already are in Christ. You were created on purpose for a purpose. Let’s find it.
The Lord reigns!
Randy Benner
President, Crossroads Mission
