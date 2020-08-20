Why I refuse acceptance of mail-in balloting: I have yet to receive the Federal Census form.
I suppose I'm part of the slow response our County is experiencing (48.4%). I phoned the Census help line, (844-330-2020) offered by Mr. Cox of the Colquitt County compliance office. I really expected to hear a concerned voice, instead I heard a computer generated message, warning of a long delay in accessing help."Expect a long delay due to the current pandemic caused by Covid-19.” If Covid-19 won't allow personnel to answer a help-line call, then, can we expect timely results by USPS on such an important national election?
Our county compliance office also blames the current pandemic for the slow response of census returns. The committee wants employers to allow their employees a 10 minute break to aid Census form returns. Really!
My suggestion to accomplish in-person voting, encase "elderly poll workers" in a germ free environment and get on with the elections.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
