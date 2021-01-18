Watching these Democrat house members foment hate, they continue while Republicans shout, you’re wrong! Clearly these people are aware that their actions are driven by hate.
Their cheerleader Pelosi says, “I don’t hate anyone,” yet her words aren’t convincing. Speaker Pelosi demonstrated her hatred for Pres. Trump just one year ago, tearing up his speech as he delivered the State of the Union address.
Ignoring due process to reach a predetermined conclusion without considering good evidence, the House becomes guilty of denying impartial justice, violating President Trump’s human rights of a fair trial.
Knowingly they continue this path of destruction for the Democrat party.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
