The admitted erratic policies of the Democrat platform are unacceptable to a majority of Americans. This must be expressed by this majority before these policies become law.
In 1993 a Democrat President Clinton signed such a heinous law allowing manufacturers to contract with cheap labor markets overseas, removing many American workers income, forcing their unemployment.
An example of such bad policy is the proposed "Green movement.” Present technology offers a truck battery capable of 600 mile travel before recharging. Time is the key ingredient to fossil fuel reductions. The demise as a fuel is certain - in time only.
Laws not clearly defined become bad laws. We depend on 435 statesmen in Washington, who control our very existence. We should feel confident not fearful of their actions. Sadly in the moment these statesmen have lost the respect of the American people.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
