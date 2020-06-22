I just read on-line on the Moultrie Observer's account of our Fire Chief's exercise of free speech. Really have we become so vengeful serving racial discourse in Moultrie and America, to take steps to deny free speech.
Freedom of speech depends on job status - this week the N.Y Times editor was forced to resign for stating "Buildings matter.” Now our Fire Chief treads dangerous waters for remarks on Facebook over the circumstances of Mr. Floyd's death. Like what he posted or dislike what he posted — but to dismiss him from his job removes his rights under the 1st amendment. His commentary is expressed widely over Mr. Floyd's death — The Chief said obey the law and live. The Chief did not say his death was deserved in any manner.
City Manager Mr. Dillard dealt with a freedom of speech character recently, who stood on the sidewalk with a sign "F--- City Hall.” Mr. Dillard summoned the police, the free speech character was arrested and released to his own devices. Both incidents can be viewed as tasteless, but grounds to deny the Chief's rights of free speech is super tasteless. The Constitution is absolute. We should be as absolute in defense of the Chief's rights of free speech.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie
