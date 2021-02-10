Moultrie is such a beautiful town, and one of the reasons is our wonderful trees. From the courthouse to the residential areas and throughout the county, we are surrounded by a marvelous array of magnificent trees and woodlands.
Each year Mattco Realtors has tried to contribute to this beauty by giving away dogwood trees. Since my uncle, Matt Friedlander, began this project over 35 years ago, we have given away more than 300,000 trees.
So once again on Feb. 11 and 12, Thursday and Friday, between 10 and 5, we will offer these trees for free. Please drive down the alley behind Mattco Realtors to get your trees and help keep our Dogwood City growing and beautiful.
Kirk Friedlander
Moultrie
