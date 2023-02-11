Moultrie is a beautiful town and one of the reasons is our wonderful trees.
From the courthouse to the residential areas and throughout the county, we are surrounded by a marvelous array of magnificent trees and woodlands.
Each year Mattco has tried to contribute to this beauty by giving away dogwood trees. Since my uncle Matt Friedlander began this project over 35 years ago we have given away more than 300,000 trees.
However, this year dogwood trees were unavailable so we substituted river birch and American elm, and these will be given away next Thursday and Friday, February 16 and 17th, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. We will offer these trees for free. Please drive down the alley behind Mattco Realtors to get your trees and hopefully dogwood trees will be available next year.
Help keep our city growing and beautiful.
Kirk Friedlander
Mattco Realtors
Moultrie
