I would like to express my concern about our election process in Colquitt County. I have several friends that were initially refused the right to vote in their precincts by the monitor telling them that they had already voted. Neither of them had voted and the confusion was all the pre-mailed ballots to their home, which were not requested.
On several occasions the monitor told them to go to Moultrie and correct the problem but they refused as they told the monitor that this was their voting precinct and they wanted to vote. This caused delays as they had to verify that the person had or had not voted and tbey would let them sign an affidavit certifying that to be true.
On one occasion in the Lee precinct the monitor told the person to vote on his father's card since his father had not voted. This is wrong as it is fraud voting and in all cases the voter had not voted but was sent an absentee ballet which was not used. This happened in the Berlin and Lee precinct as I know of and probably in other precincts as well.
It is very confusing to the senior voter as most of them do not have the wherewithal to cope with all these sudden changes. They get confused and leave without voting. This is wrong as they are the ones that made this county what it is today and kept their integrity as well.
I don’t know who established this momentous mail out ballot procedure but it has caused a lot of problems in our county as well as all over Georgia. I think it is a ploy to disrupt our voting system and cause chaos within the ranks. Whoever established tbis procedure succeeded in their efforts to cause chaos.
Signing a provisional ballet did not guarantee their vote counted as I was told, another misleading part of this voting system.
Homer J. Eldridge
Moultrie, Ga.
