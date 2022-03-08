Dear Sir:
The article in today’s paper, March 2, 2022, reads as if Governor Kemp is giving these millions of dollars to our community. If I am not mistaken, these millions come from President Biden’s legislation that was passed last year. It had nothing to do with Governor Kemp directly and our U. S. Representative Austin Scott voted against it. You need to give credit where credit is due.
Sincerely,
Susan McCranie
Moultrie, Ga.
