First and foremost all credit praise and glory to God of the living, Christ Jesus, who never leaves us or forsakes us. Amen.
Special thanks to Colquitt Regional Medical Center's world class doctors, nurses, and staff from A-Z! To define an appearance of an angel it is said that one must see visible wings. In my opinion and experience that is not a requirement. Angels work/walk among the populous every day. They keep still and quiet. I have witnessed this fact at Colquitt Regional Medical Center with their world-class care provided 24/7 love and care on many levels of special healing. Thank you all for the time and support on all levels: mind, body, and spirit. Angels live and work there.
Special thanks to Alex at CCS and a team of great men that build together a positive environment for CCS employees and customers daily unselfishly.
Much appreciation to Q.E Services staff for extraordinary work efforts and professionalism. Thanks.
Richard Moore
Moultrie, Ga.
