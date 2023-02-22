It is truly a blessing to live in such a caring community.
The last week of December, Moultrie experienced very unusual sub-freezing temperatures over a five-day period. Many people expressed concern about homeless people who live on the streets or under bridges. Individuals and organizations stepped up to give assistance.
The city of Moultrie and the Moultrie Police Department made arrangements to house known homeless individuals at the Town Terrace motel on South Main Street. Police officers approached the known homeless individuals and offered rides to the motel. Chief Ladson and Sergeant Dillon Thompson organized the effort and managed the shelter project throughout the weekend. Other patrol officers assisted each night.
Many people contributed to make this assistance possible. The housing was paid by contributions from the following:
- Mr. Dan Jeter.
- The Rev. Hugh Ward.
- Mr. Randy Weldon at Community Action Council.
- Ms. Caroline Horne at Colquitt County United Way.
- First Presbyterian Church.
- St. Mark’s Anglican Church.
Other individuals and families provided food and personal supplies to the individuals housed at the Town Terrace as well as one individual and one family who stayed at the Cocomo Inn. Many were involved in this effort. Their names are unknown, but their caring made a real difference to many people.
There are so many things that make Moultrie a wonderful community, but none more than the caring and generosity of the people who call Moultrie home.
Yours truly,
Peter F. Dillard
Moultrie city manager
