Wood craft art is very easy to learn — more easily learned with someone to coach you. I need at least two people to help me with a chosen project: To craft wooden cars for organizations who distribute toys for children at Christmas time.
You will begin training by crafting a fender, a chassis, wheels, radiator, front and rear bumpers, steering wheel and the driver’s seat. Once you have this experience, you’re on your own. You will be able to order drawings for, say, a 1951 Ford pickup truck and anything else you may choose.
At present I have crafted 30 toy cars — 12 inches in length with 2-inch wooden wheels — out of cherry wood. These aren’t just toys; they are a work of art — my friend made this observation.
If you are interested in learning a valuable trade while making many children happy at Christmas, please call me at (229) 921-7867.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie
