The Members of The Hospital Authority of Colquitt Regional Medical Center would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our medical, administrative and support staff and to the people of Moultrie and Colquitt County for their dedication and commitment to our community during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In confronting an unprecedented, life threatening set of circumstances caused by this virus, the professional and selfless teamwork of the medical personnel has resulted in a successful effort to minimize our community’s human losses to COVID-19. Their skills, abilities, courage and willingness to put the welfare of our patients first in the face of potentially compromising their own health and safety has inspired not only us, but has been an inspiration to the patients, their families and friends as we continue this battle.
The outpouring of support for our hospital and medical personnel has been tremendous and very much appreciated. The people “working on the front line” of this infection know that their community cares about them and their well-being. Food, complete meals, gifts, cards, and tokens of love and support have been delivered to our hospital staff to encourage them during this difficult time.
Our hospital has received support from city, county, and state agencies and financial incentives from the federal government. While the situation is most challenging it has also provided opportunities for cooperation among agencies and the sharing of vital information. People are and always will be our greatest asset. Every contribution is an important key to the success of our battle with this infection.
Clearly COVID-19 has not been conquered, and the threat to all of us is ongoing; but we want you to know you can count on the continued vigilance of our medical personnel. Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Clinics have resumed services while maintaining appropriate precautions for staff and patients. The hospital and clinics have been thoroughly sanitized so that it is safe for patients to receive necessary healthcare services.
The Hospital Authority remains dedicated to our community by recognizing and supporting our hospital’s commitment to provide exceptional healthcare that exceeds expectations.
Sincerely,
Maureen A. Yearta
Chairman
Hospital Authority
Colquitt Regional Medical Center
