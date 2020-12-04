It was recently announced that Anthem BCBS of Georgia will not be including Colquitt Regional Medical Center in its coverage for several plans purchased on the Healthcare Marketplace Exchange, also referred to as Affordable Care Act plans. Several other regional hospitals, such as Phoebe Putney Health System and Archbold Health System hospitals, are also affected by this contract termination.
This announcement has caused some confusion among those who carry Anthem BCBS insurance. For those who are unsure of whether this will affect them or not, please note the following key points.
This change in coverage ONLY applies to Anthem BCBS policies purchased on the Marketplace Exchange, more commonly known as ObamaCare plans or Affordable Care Act plans. These plans include: Anthem BCBS Pathway, Pathway X, Enhanced Pathway, and Enhanced Pathway X Healthcare Marketplace Exchange plans.
Your coverage WILL NOT be affected by this change if you receive Anthem BCBS health insurance through your employer (i.e. public school system, Sanderson Farms, Walmart, the State of Georgia, the Federal Government, or any other employer). Individuals with these plans will still be in-network at Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group providers with Anthem BCBS plans.
If you are currently using an Anthem BCBS Marketplace Exchange policy, it is important that you change your plan during open enrollment, which is going on until December 15, 2020.
Ambetter and Alliant are two other options available to those on the Marketplace Exchange that are in- network at Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics.
Please note that if you are on the Marketplace Exchange and do not change to Ambetter or Alliant policies, you are severely limiting your options for in-network healthcare in this region and will be considered out-of-network beginning January 1, 2021. To change your plan, visit www.healthcare.gov.
It is our sincere hope to be able to continue providing care for you and your family. If you have any questions about your options or coverage, please contact us at 229-890-3438.
Sincerely,
Jim Matney
Colquitt Regional President & CEO
