It is that time of year to show some love to some of man’s best friends.
The Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society is having its 2nd Annual Hearts for Paws campaign February 14th-28th. The goal this year is $35,000. All funds go to help with our everyday expenses such as medicines, vet bills and food.
Instead of asking every month for donations for “this and that and the other,” we are trying to establish the fact that every February 14th, Valentine’s Day, we would like to show some love to our Furry Friends for a couple of weeks.
The Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society will be out and about through February 28th trying to raise money for operations. Donating to this annual campaign is the major way the community can help to keep the shelter operational. We would love to partner with you to help care for our wonderful pets as they await their furever homes.
There will be links to donate on the MCC Humane Society’s Facebook page, you can also stop by the shelter and make your donation there and see who your donation will be going to help.
Please give generously to Hearts for Paws during February! Your donation will be acknowledged and very much appreciated by the animals in our care.
Courtney Azar
Executive Director MCCHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.