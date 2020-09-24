I'm 76 and need and want a COVID-19 vaccine when a totally safe and effective one is available. Since my birth in 1944, I've been vaccinated against diseases. In fact, when I was in the fifth grade in Colquitt County in early 1955, I boarded a school bus with my classmates to travel to the health department where we stood in line to get the new polio vaccine. Then in 1962 when I volunteered for service in the U.S. Air Force, I stood in line again and received a long list of vaccines, including yellow fever, plague, cholera, flu, and others to prepare us to go anywhere in the world. As a young and now older adult, I've continued to receive all doctor recommended vaccines to protect myself against disease, something that everyone should do to safeguard themselves and the public.
Which brings us to COVID-19 and the president's pressure on the CDC and drug makers to produce a fast vaccine for his own obvious political purpose, since the presidential election is November 3. He talks about a vaccine constantly and brags about fast-tracking it, while the researchers are still in clinical trials to study its true effectiveness and safety. His pressure on the CDC became unbearable a few days ago when he rebuked its director, Dr. Robert Redfield (a Trump appointee), for telling the American public the truth about a tentative timeline for a vaccine approval and release which didn't fit Trump's political agenda.
The bottom line with me is I don't want and will not take a "Trump" vaccine that has been rushed to meet his political agenda, but I do want one that a consensus of experts declare is safe and effective. Even if it takes a little longer, I can wait.
Grant Plymel
Thomasville
