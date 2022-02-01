Betty White was a long time animal rights activist along with Doris Day, Tippi Hedren, Kim Novak and Bridget Bardot. She never lived to see her 100th birthday but her legacy will live on.
Furry Kids Rescue outside of Atlanta received $10,000 from donations as a result of the Betty White Foundation’s challenge, in which everyone was asked to donate only $5 to their local humane society today — Saturday January 21, 2022.
I am still seeing dogs chained to a fence — no shelter from the cold and rain — the blanket wet from it having rained all night long. No one seems to care. The rain and the temps into the high 20s-low 30s and lots of rain with pets being left out in those elements is simply cruel and mean which which exists in this community.
For the people who do care, they’re overwhelmed by the circumstances — as is the humane society, which is why they’re always full to take anymore. That’s why it is so important to have your pet spayed or neutered.
So if the humane society has no room what happens to them? Are they simply out there cold, starving or still being abused or neglected? I have personally spent approximately $2,000 in one year just in TNR with no support from the community at all — just calls or drop bys that want more to get rid of and even if they are injured will not take them to the vet but expect me to as one grey kitten attacked probably by a dog that had to be euthanized. I wish I could print the picture for you to all see.
What happens to those that someone sees yet does nothing about it either? Recently rescued 6 puppies behind Jackson’s Transmission on West Central. Mr. Jackson was nice enough to leave the gate open. The humane society is still attempting to catch the mother as to not repeat another litter of puppies being born — ending up on the street —ending up dead on West Central like so many others I’ve seen, we’ve all seen.
I am more amazed by the people actually upset that I am helping them. So in loving memory of Betty White, who despite her very busy life always managed to make the time or find the time to make things better for animals throughout this nation. May her spirit live on in others who see a need to help the animals in their own community whether it be to shelter them from the storm of nature or cruelty, to ensure they are always safe, fed, loved and know they are a part of a loving family.
Perhaps the saying “Nobody Cares” has to go out with 2021 and that the new saying for 2022 be replaced by “Everybody Cares.”
Ms. White, you have passed heaven and gone to a place even better than that. Did you say a better place than heaven? Oh yes I did: A place were only human kindness exists and cruelty is non-existent. Thanks for the memories. Both Doris and Betty took it to their grave:spay-neuter saves lives.
Helene Gomulka
Moultrie, Ga.
