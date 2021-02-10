No, Trump, the election was not stolen, your repeating it multiple times did not make it true. You are the thief of the majority of the people. You stole the privilege of all those who wished to attend Biden’s inauguration. You stole Biden of having a normal inauguration. You stole Dr. Jill’s & Joe Biden’s children & grandchildren joy of being and seeing Joe Biden become President because of the fear you have manifested since election day. You stole the peace and security of the House of Representatives and the Senate by inciting the attack on the capitol. Your followers verbally attacked the members of the Congress and threatened them with violence. You stole the unity of the United States of America with hateful spewing divisible rhetoric. At your rallies and in your tweets. You stole the Oval Office of decency and respect by your foul words and unbecoming pathological actions and lies. Quite simply you’re an outright thief, now and into the future.
Lula Patterson
Moultrie
Commented
