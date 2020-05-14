The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of attorney Rowena A. Daniels of Doerun, whose untimely passing April 5 has left us all saddened.
Admitted to the Georgia Bar in 2015, Ms. Daniels personified the fulfillment of a lawyer’s duty to serve others through her work as a staff attorney for the Georgia Legal Services Program, which provides civil legal services for low-income individuals and senior citizens.
Rowena Daniels will be missed and fondly remembered by Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate her exemplary service and the many contributions she made to the public and justice system during her too-short yet admirable career.
Sincerely,
Darrell Sutton
President, State Bar of Georgia
