As I sit here in my living room with tears running down my face, giving thanks to almighty God from whom all blessings come during this time with the coronavirus — but I say to the Moultrie, Ga., community and all over the world that not to be scared and have no fear. Just pray and leave it in God’s hand.
Let go and let God.
Read Psalms 23, 35 and 37. Lord, whatever you do this season, don’t do it without me.
Just pray and have faith. Prayer is a strong weapon. Prayer is stronger than the coronavirus.
If we will only have faith and believe and faith in God, everything will be all right. The Bible says God says, “Be still,” and he will handle everything. So all we have to do is be still and let God do his work.
We are so hard-headed we don’t care, but we need to start caring. God ain’t through with us yet. He blesses us every day but we take God and his word for a joke — and we need to realize that.
Let me say to all sick people: Pray — morning, noon and bedtime. Just call on Jesus. He will hear your prayers.
Believe me. I’m a witness.
God bless all.
Tommy Hewitt
Moultrie
