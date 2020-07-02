These are critical times in which we are living and first responders have a definite role in keeping us safe. Our first responders have a very difficult job and we should take every opportunity to say “thank you” to each of them whenever the opportunity arises. My appreciation to them is expressed in the form of displaying a tribute race car which I have been doing for fourteen years. It’s a mock police/sheriff car that has been displayed at many events and was made famous on Pass Time, a national TV game show program.
The car has been displayed at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Disney World in Orlando, Wild Adventures in Valdosta, among others. And, Ford Motor Company displayed the car on their site at the Moultrie Swap Meet this year. From frequent coverage on local TV stations to multiple area car shows, the car always represents appreciation for all first responders and what they do.
The car has received the attention of some very prominent people. President Donald Trump has sent me his personal “thank you” with signed photos and letters. Governor Kemp and former President Jimmy Carter have actually signed their name on the car in support of the cause. There are so many signatures on the car that very little space remains for additional signatures. With hundreds of first responders, I have several “End of Watch” signatures on the car including officers and their family members. Many parents take pictures of their children in the car.
In all these years of displaying the car at events, the reactions have been very positive and supportive. I never hear anything negative. These are great men and women first responders who take care of us 24 hours a day every day of the year. We all need to be supportive of our first responders. They have one of the toughest and hardest jobs in the country and quite often their pay is not aligned with what they do. Their hours are tough and very challenging on them and their families.
I am most grateful for all that they do and will support them as long as I can. My plans are to continue doing this first responder appreciation with the car for as long as possible. We all need to express our gratitude and appreciation to the police, sheriff, state patrol, firemen, EMTs, ambulance drivers, doctors, nurses, medical technicians, among others every time we see one of them. In fact, buy a lunch or dinner for them when you see them out and about. Shower them with blessings and thank God that we have them to serve and protect us.
Mike Fuches
Moultrie, Ga.
