Love. This simple 4 letter word is arguably the most misunderstood word in all of history. What is love? Perhaps love to a toddler is a kiss on the forehead and a firm tuck at bedtime. Perhaps love to a child is the elder that always has a piece of candy to share at church. Perhaps love to a teenager is … I have no idea. If anyone has any suggestions on this one, please let me know. Parenting a teenager is not for the faint of heart. Seriously, are teenagers even human? I suppose love can be viewed through the lens of perspective. As our perspective changes through the stages of life, perhaps our view of love shifts.
I would like to submit to you what I believe is true love. 1 John gives us a clear definition of love when it says, “God is love.” He is love. Love is who He is. If I want to find love, I must find it in Him. There are so many people searching for love but they are looking in all the wrong places. If you need tires, go to the tire store. If you need groceries, go to the grocery store. If you need drama, turn on Days of Our Lives reruns and watch Bo and Hope. You go to the source for these things. But when we need love, do we go to the source? When I need love, do I turn to God?
1 Corinthians tells us to “pursue love.” If God is love, this verse also means we should pursue God. Here is a truth statement for you. In order to pursue love, I must also pursue God. These two cannot be separated. They are one in the same. God is love.
On June 2, 2007, Stephanie Russell Purvis, the most stunning woman I have ever seen, decided to say “I do” in our wedding ceremony. I don’t get it. I still don’t understand how someone so beautiful on the inside and out decided to marry me. I don’t deserve her love. I haven’t done anything to earn her love. She just gives it to me. It is a choice she makes.
Here is the secret to love. Are you ready? Love is a choice. Love is an action. Love is not an emotion or a feeling. Love is a conscious decision that I make every day. When I get up in the morning, I choose to love God and live for Him. Love is not all rainbows and unicorns. Love is work. Love takes effort. Love is an action. Love is a choice. When I choose God, I choose the very source of love.
The good news is that God has an infinite supply of love. Will you pursue Him? Will you choose to love Him? Are you tired of searching for love in all of the wrong places? Choose God, I promise you won’t be disappointed with your choice.
Josh Purvis
Pastor, Hopewell Baptist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.