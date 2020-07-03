The article in June/July ITG Next sports magazine about a phenomenal diver Hunter Kebler — novice to collegiate in three years. Ryan and Penny Kebler moved to Moultrie from St. Petersburg, Fla. in 2010, with their 8-year-old son Hunter. Read the magazine for Hunter's story.

Note: With three years training Hunter has signed with the nation's top diving school, Auburn University.

My primary interest in Hunter's fantastic story lies in how Auburn became the  nations top diving university. 

Auburn began construction in 1991 on a 77,629 square foot Aquatic Center,  opening in 1993, just in time to acquire UCLA's best swim/dive coaches. UCLA fell  on hard times forcing closure due to budgetary constraints of the Aquatic program.

My connection lies in my close business relationship with the project manager of the James E. Martin Aquatic Center, Mr. Jim Haralson of Mitchell Construction Co. (Vidalia, Ga.). I have a memento signed by Mr. Haralson of an iron worker walking on a structural beam - (caricature pose) on the Aquatic job. 

Twenty-six years have passed now — recalling jobs that I furnished cranes to my friend. Furnishing cranes for two major projects at Sanford Stadium, the bowl end addition 1980 and the project to construct 20 Stadium Condo's 1997.

Life's memories are wonderful. 

Tom Rogers

Moultrie, Ga.

