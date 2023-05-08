Shame on McDonalds! I was sickened to see the restaurant open this morning after 2 fatal shootings there yesterday!
I don’t think I have ever heard of a place of business opening for business the next day — business as usual. I don’t think that the medical facility is open in Atlanta after the shootings there the day before!
I have seen dogs walk miles to the grave of a lost owner till their own death, monkeys that would not accept another mate after theirs died, one pet die after the death of another that they loved — and yet even though we had a shooting there yesterday morning it is business as usual. Who could even think of eating there today as a customer?
Unbelieveable! This is what constitutes a savage nation.
Helene Gomulka
Moultrie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.