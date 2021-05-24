Seventy-five years ago, I sat in the class of Miss Margaret Bennett, who taught eighth grade English at Moultrie Senior High School. Four days a week, this diminutive lady taught English, but the fifth day of the week she read poetry to us. There was no assignment to memorize, analyze, comment or take notes ... just listen. She had about thirty favorites that we heard dozens of times.
Those poems still resonate in my memory: “Ozymandias,” “Silver,” “Sea Fever,” “Fog,” “Afternoon on a Hill.” Miss Bennett taught me to love not only poetry, but all forms of literature. She gave me unmeasured treasure.
Miss Bennett stood about four feet, but for me and hundreds of others, she was that "tall ship and a star to steer her by" (to quote from Masefield's “Sea Fever”). I hope that today's Moultrie's students are fortunate to have such a giant in their classroom.
Noah Lindsay
MHS Class of 1949
