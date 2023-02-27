In thinking on the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, usually one would think immediately of the many powerful and society-shifting words that he used in many of his speeches. Without so much as uttering any words from his resonating speeches, books, or other writings; it’s likely that those reading this editorial have already quoted one of those many famous phrases subconsciously.
With that being said, the local NAACP branch hosted several events, including an inaugural freedom celebration on the square, that went over quite well as it relates to commemorating Dr. King or serving the local community in his honor. Although one of your reporters did a superb article leading up to these events, the organizers received feedback on the paucity of post-MLK weekend coverage as reported by a different reporter. Instead of covering the aggregate impact of these events or speaking with event organizers concerning specific outcomes (such as the 130 free breakfast meals that were given in service at the MLK Community Breakfast event at The 50 Yard Line Bar and Grill [thank you Moultrie Fire Department for attending and for your service to the community]), words such as “small,” “few,” “mom and pop,” and “food tables” were chosen as opposed to words such as “locally-owned businesses”, “food trucks”, “excellent performances” and “many were fed” to describe the much larger enthusiastic crowds that attended the conglomerate of these events. To the credit of this reporter, “enthusiastic” was one of the 67 words dedicated to reporting on the outcome of the Friday-Monday events that locally celebrated an American icon on a national holiday that will hopefully continue to garner more local support, including recognition as a paid holiday for all local employers and more MLK parade participation by local schools as is done with other parades. If more of those 67 words were spun in a more fitting manner, Dr. King’s collective American dream would have a better chance of not being deferred.
Mr. Editor, culturally appropriate reporting and reporters are important and would be appreciated in assuring adequate coverage for future events by the local media so that diversity is always fully represented and conveyed in Moultrie.
Words count and perspective matters!!!
Dr. Patrick McCray, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC
President, Moultrie-Colquitt County NAACP
