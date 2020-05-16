Do you know what supplies you should have stored in case of a disaster or national emergency? If not, you’re not alone. New survey data from the nonprofit DisasterChecklist.org shows most families are unprepared for natural disasters -- including the one we are living through now.

The survey asked families if they had to buy bottled water or canned goods after their state-issued stay-at-home mandates. 61 percent of all respondents said they had to buy bottled water; 55 percent said they had to buy canned goods. For respondents 18 to 34 years old, 75% didn’t have enough emergency water bottles.

If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s to keep enough non-perishable food and clean water stocked before disaster strikes -- not after.

For a full list of items the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says you should have to be prepared, visit DisasterChecklist.org.

Jim Bowers

DisasterChecklist.org

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you