The Colquitt County High School musical, “The Addams Family,” was amazing. Hat’s off the all the High School students who busted their butts to make this show one to remember for a long time.
To Jimbo Jarvis, the crew and the parents, you should be commended on a job well done.
Each year, the high school musical brings our community together, so I say thank you!
I look forward to next year’s musical.
I know whatever show you choose to preform, our community will support you.
Thanks again and may God bless all of you.
Clint Chafin
Moultrie, Ga.
