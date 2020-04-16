Today President Trump expressed the need to increase oil prices, “the oil producers need the profits.” Addressing the need for oil profits only confirms the driving force of the U. S. economy — middle class workforce is by far the largest oil consumer. Mid America jobs provide much needed revenue to drive the U. S. economy.
I find it impossible to understand why the Democrat Congress of 1992 would pass a trade agreement so injurious to our economy and so harmful to the force that drives our economy: mid American jobs.
Twenty-seven years have passed without any meaningful effort to correct this corrupt trade agreement. Only now with the presence of a terrible viral pandemic has there been a realization of how damaging NAFTA has been to our economy.
We are very fortunate to have a business oriented President Trump to guide our economic future.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
