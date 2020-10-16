Today Secretary of State Pompeo said "China stole millions of jobs from Americans.”
To be exact, China stole no jobs. NAFTA (1993) allowed U S manufacturers to contract with any country, including China, to furnish manufactured items at cheap labor cost, denying American workers their livelihood. At this point America became a nation of consumers — I suppose this is why the 100-year-old Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina said, "There's too much consuming going on in America.” It took me a long time to fully understand his plea.
What is most disturbing, is the public’s lack of understanding of the effect NAFTA continues to have on our economy. Then I hear Secretary Pompeo's lack of understanding as well.
If the Democrats gain control of both houses and the presidency, expect more of the same type legislation.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie, Ga.
