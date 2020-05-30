NAFTA, a word not discussed at the dinner table. My position, I feel it essential that everyone becomes aware, awareness makes for good government. Congress must become responsible to the American people and disallow agenda’s that may result in the beginning of the end of this Republic.
Congress’s fallibility in legislation and trade agreements pursuits are not covered in our constitutional document. No penalties are mentioned or even discussed by congressional members.
They function in complete un-awareness.
I ask this community to become aware of the many business that existed in our area that no longer exist. Also think seriously of the many jobs lost because of this terrible trade agreement NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement). This agreement was not free in any way to the American people. It was, in fact, very costly in lost employment. Quite often people still ask why I closed Rogers Gardens Golf Course. My response: I didn’t, NAFTA closed it. My golfers consisted of mid-class people — when mid class jobs went away, so did my golf course.
Tom Rogers
Moultrie
