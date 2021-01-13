In securing a nuclear deal with Iran or North Korea, President Biden must hold out for the inspection of suspected sites without a waiting period. If there is a waiting period, they can move the materials for making a nuclear weapon -- such as enriched uranium -- to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.
Alex Sokolow
Moultrie, Ga.
